Scarcity or Abundance

Reflect

When a child came to Jesus’ disciples with five loaves and two fish, they asked skeptically, “How can this pittance feed a multitude?” (Jn 6:5–13) Jesus blessed the boy’s lunch and 5,000 people were fed. We often think small, when God wants us to think big. We often complain about what we don’t have, when Jesus points to our resources to make a difference in the world. Let us choose abundance over scarcity and faith over fear.

Pray

God of possibility,

What “impossible” thing are you asking me to do today?

What adventure lies just outside my door?

Help me to think big,

Place my imagination in your hands,

To do something unexpected and beautiful today,

Amen.

Act

Reflect on the question: What are your resources to change your life and make a difference in the world around you? Take time to imagine how you can use your large or small gifts to change the world for the better. Try something new today. Reach out to help someone live their dream.