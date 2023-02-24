Lift Him Up

Reflect

Today, reflect on the Fifth Station of the Cross: how Jesus became human, how he needed our help.

Pray

God, help me be like the toddler I saw

in Mass today, pointing up to the figures

of Jesus on his knees under the cross,

and Simon’s arms above, embracing him,

trying to help.

She called out, “Pick him up!”

Yes, we can all come to the aid

of those in our lives who are weary

and falling down.

Guide us to be like this child,

seeing the essential truth of each part

of your Way of the Cross,

being like Simon, knowing when to lift another,

to love them.

Amen.

Act

Find an image of the Fifth Station of the Cross. How did the artist capture this part of the Passion story? What do you see?