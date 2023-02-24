Lift Him Up

Reflect
Today, reflect on the Fifth Station of the Cross: how Jesus became human, how he needed our help.
Pray
God, help me be like the toddler I saw
in Mass today, pointing up to the figures
of Jesus on his knees under the cross,
and Simon’s arms above, embracing him,
trying to help.
She called out, “Pick him up!”
Yes, we can all come to the aid
of those in our lives who are weary
and falling down.
Guide us to be like this child,
seeing the essential truth of each part
of your Way of the Cross,
being like Simon, knowing when to lift another,
to love them.
Amen.
Act
Find an image of the Fifth Station of the Cross. How did the artist capture this part of the Passion story? What do you see?