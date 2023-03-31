In Search of Answers

Reflect

I am once again trying to wrap my head around the news of another school shooting. In the blink of an eye, another six people are gone, three of them children. As a mom, these constant shootings terrify me. Those could be my kids. I don’t think anyone wants this to continue happening, but yet it does. And I wonder, why can we not find some common ground and make this stop?

Pray

Dear God,

I’m scared and angry.

They were too young to join you just yet.

The others should still be here too.

And yet,

we fail to find the courage

to join together

and find a way to make it stop.

Surely, there is a way.

Lord, give us the faith to put

our differences aside

and work with others

to discover what that way is.

Act

Write lawmakers and encourage them to work together to find a reasonable solution to address these situations.