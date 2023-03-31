In Search of Answers

Pause + Pray

I am once again trying to wrap my head around the news of another school shooting. In the blink of an eye, another six people are gone, three of them children. As a mom, these constant shootings terrify me. Those could be my kids. I don’t think anyone wants this to continue happening, but yet it does. And I wonder, why can we not find some common ground and make this stop?

Dear God,
I’m scared and angry.
They were too young to join you just yet.
The others should still be here too.
And yet,
we fail to find the courage
to join together
and find a way to make it stop.
Surely, there is a way.
Lord, give us the faith to put
our differences aside
and work with others
to discover what that way is.

Write lawmakers and encourage them to work together to find a reasonable solution to address these situations.

  1. Francis

    I think it is going to require a change of heart in many people to do what lawmakers are unable and unqualified to do. Laws are made with loop holes, hearts are changed without loop holes-we need to take the 10 Commandments, the Sermon on the Mount and the Sermon on the Plain to heart so that our hearts will be challenged to following the way of Jesus the Christ. Peace and All Good to All.

  2. Stephen Browning

    Our Country is broken: 50% divorce rate.
    We must first fix ourselves through prayer and repentance to the Lord Jesus Christ.
