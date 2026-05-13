The Enduring Prayer of St. Francis

All praise be yours, my Lord, through Brothers Wind and Air,

And fair and stormy, all the weather’s moods,

By which you cherish all that you have made.

All praise be yours, my Lord, through Sister Water,

So useful, lowly, precious and pure.

All praise be yours, my Lord, through Brother Fire,

Through whom you brighten up the night.

How beautiful is he, how gay! Full of power and strength.

All praise be yours, my Lord, through Sister Earth, our mother,

Who feeds us in her sovereignty and produces

Various fruits with colored flowers and herbs.

(The Canticle of Brother Sun)

Wind, water, fire, and earth are creation’s basic elements that work together to sustain life. Francis knew they held the world together, and praised this holy purpose.

—by Pat McCloskey, OFM