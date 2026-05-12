Living Gardens of the Lord

St. Thérèse of Lisieux wrote that there is more power in one little act done with all the love one possesses than in the most impressive spiritual displays or works of service if they are not rooted in pure love for God. She wrote of how one moment of sincere worship brings more joy to Christ than anything we could ever “do” for him.

In fact, the Little Flower got her name from the following simple yet theologically profound revelation: “I understood that every flower created by Him is beautiful, that the brilliance of the rose and the whiteness of the lily do not lessen the perfume of the violet or the sweet simplicity of the daisy. I understood that if all the lowly flowers wished to be roses, nature would no longer be enameled with lovely hues. And so it is in the world of souls, our Lord’s living garden.”

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Thérèse of Lisieux: An Unlikely Patron Saint“

by Shannon K. Evans