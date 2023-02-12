Forgiveness 101

Reflect

Forgiveness is one of the most foundational teachings of Christian theology. However, it is one of the most difficult to live out and practice in our daily lives. Two ways to grow in the way of forgiveness are grace and desire.

Pray

Jesus our Brother,

Pour out your grace on me to help forgive those who wrong me.

I cannot do it on my own and need Your help.

When it is most difficult,

help me to ask you to give me the desire to forgive,

even if I would rather not.

You modeled forgiveness from the Cross,

help me become more like you.

Amen.

Act

Are there people in your life you find it difficult to forgive? Ask Jesus to send you grace and give you the desire