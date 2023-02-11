Reflect

One night, Martin Luther King Jr. received a threatening phone call. He went downstairs to make a cup of coffee and in the midnight hour spoke to God about giving up his leadership role in the quest for freedom. In the silence, he heard God’s voice telling him to continue and promising that “I will be with you.” God is with you, too, in every life challenge and quest for justice.

Pray

God of grace and glory,

Give me strength for the journey.

Give me insight into your vision

For my life and show me ways I can support your children.

Let my life bring light to darkness

And peace in chaos.

Trusting you in all things,

I will follow the path to justice you have placed before me.

Amen.

Act

Where are you struggling with fear and self-doubt? Where do you need a greater sense of God’s presence? Pray that God guide you and grant you the wisdom and courage to face the challenges of the day, and then do one thing to change your world for the good, trusting that God is with you.