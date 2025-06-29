Pray and Protest

Reflect

Regardless of our political perspective, we recognize that we are in a troubled time in which we cannot sit on the sidelines and trust our future and the future of the planet solely to our political leaders. God calls us to do something beautiful in the world, as Mother (St.) Teresa counsels. We can add to the beauty of the earth and the healing of the nation by prayerfully challenging injustice. In prayer, we seek to be God’s companions in healing the soul of the nation without hate or polarization. We see our connection even with those with whom we disagree.

Pray

God of all people and nations,

Forgive me passivity and challenge me to agency

In the quest to heal the earth.

Like Francis, let me see your face in everyone,

Even those I must challenge.

Let me prayerfully challenge injustice,

Knowing that your justice frees both the oppressor and oppressed

To claim their identity as your beloved children,

Walking together in your Peaceable Realm.

Amen.

Act

Take time to pray as you watch the news or scroll through your newsfeed. Ask where God wants you to protest injustice and stand with the vulnerable and forgotten. Consider how you might tip the moral arc of history toward justice, whether through a call or letter to your representative, participating in a protest, or joining a civic or political action group. As you challenge our leaders to seek justice and peace, remember that they are God’s children and treat them with respect in your protest and advocacy.