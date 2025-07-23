Minute Meditations

Who Are You, O Lord, and Who Am I?

man humble prays.

There are two very helpful ways of dealing with regret. First, when those painful feelings rise up inside, turn to the Lord and ask, “Why am I feeling so down?” He speaks the same words to us as he did to Peter: “I love you.” Second, as we continue to accept our own human weakness, we grow in self-knowledge and understanding. We avoid wasting time thinking how we could do such a thing. We act with humility, and true humility is best seen as the truth. Self-loathing only makes us feel worse.

St. Francis of Assisi, who once said he was the most sinful among men, often prayed this little prayer which helped him put everything in his life into proper perspective: “Who are you, O Lord, and who am I?” In the midst of the moments of hurt and regret, those few prayerful words can lead us to a sense of gratitude and peace of heart. We know the Lord is always saying, “I love you.”

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “St. Peter’s Regret: A Lesson for Us All
by Jim Van Vurst, OFM

St. Anthony Messenger magazine

