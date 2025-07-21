Prayer is being consciously in God’s presence, focusing our eyes on God, on who God is. My prayer began to take the form of singing hymns and songs of praise, sitting, kneeling, standing, hands raised high or falling on my face before God.

We are flesh and blood. We must pray with our bodies. My prayer included contemplation, meditation, listening to God’s voice, sometimes writing letters to God, even emails. Often for evening prayers I would light a candle, sometimes with Gregorian chant playing softly, the candle and the chant helping to focus my thoughts on him as I stood in my often-chilly kitchen late at night and prayed to the One who is the light of the world. Prayer is relationship. It is intimacy with the One who died and rose again. Prayer is time spent together loving.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “How to Fit Prayer into a Busy Life“

by Linda McCullough Moore