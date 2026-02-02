The Weight of Sin

When it comes to past sins, I have the regret part down. Self-reflection? Exhausting, but essential. Chronic sinners like me should take comfort in knowing that we have a forgiving God and that we can experience forgiveness in the sacraments. Regardless, no sin can keep us from grace if we are truly sorry and granted forgiveness. If we are made in God’s image, then there is far more room in our souls for salvation than for sin.

God knows our flaws and loves us in spite of them. We are not irredeemable. To believe otherwise is the real sin.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “I Am a Sinner“

by Christopher Heffron