Pray to Saints for Peace

May we find hope in the friendship and loving support we share with the vast community of saints who have lived and struggled before us. At this moment when the world desperately needs peace, we ask the great multitude of saints to intercede with us before our loving God for this great gift, which the world by itself cannot achieve.

With God’s help through the intercession of the saints, may our world be set free from war, violence, and terrorism. May the God of peace enlighten those of us preparing to vote that we may choose the best possible leaders to find the way out of this nightmare of bloodshed and hate as well as other forms of insensitivity toward human life. And, with God’s help, may we all work together to bring about a more peaceful and loving world.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “The Catholic Saints and Us“

by Jack Wintz, OFM