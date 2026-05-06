Franciscan Media
Minute Meditations

Build Something Beautiful

Two women friends embracing, one comforting the other.

I know many of us feel disjointed right now, unsure of how we will ever feel whole as a nation again or engage in peaceful, fruitful dialogue. When we appeal to each other’s dignity, we start building something beautiful: solidarity. And when we lean into solidarity, we might just find our primitive fear of those unlike us replaced by the feelings that welled up in St. Francis when he embraced the leper: deep and abiding love and compassion. May we meet each other in that same sacred space. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Shared Dignity Leads to Solidarity
by Daniel Imwalle

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
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Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.