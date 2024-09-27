Search
Pray, Hope, and Don’t Worry

Hand holding a picture frame, framing in nature in the background.

Recognize, Reframe, Repeat: three Rs to help you deal with your daily anxiety. The beauty of this process is that it can work for any person who experiences anxiety—a parent, partner, friend, sibling, boss, coworker, or anyone in your life. You don’t need a psychologist or a social worker to do this, though it may help to bring this process to therapy to talk about how it went. Next time you feel anxious, or any strong emotion, simply look at the thought (Recognize) with Jesus, see how you can reexamine the statement to remove some of the strong emotion (Reframe), and then do it again the next time it comes up (Repeat). 

And remember: Jesus is always with you. Just ask for help. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Recognize. Reframe. Repeat.
by Fred Cabras, OFM Cap

