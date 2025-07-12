A Bittersweet Journey

Reflect

The journey of life is filled with many twists and turns, valleys and mountain top moments. Shaun Niequist in her book Bittersweet wrote: “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. And when life is bitter, say thank you and grow.” Sometimes the healing we need comes through growth that challenges us.

Pray

God of the Journey,

Your earthly life was filled with many moments that were both bitter and sweet.

The human experiences you endured are a comfort

as I learn, heal, and grow on my pilgrimage of life.

Help me to unite every experience to yours,

mindful that you never leave me alone to walk through life. Amen.

Act

Spend some time in silence asking God, “Are there areas of my heart and mind where I need the healing touch of God?” Pay attention to what rises up in you. Invite Jesus to show you what a next step might look like.