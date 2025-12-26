Bathed in God’s Goodness

Our wounded human nature being what it is, the temptation may be to wish we didn’t feel so guilty in doing something wrong or sinful. In a moment of weakness, we could wish our conscience was not with us. And yet what a blessing and grace that is for us.

For a moment, we might envy the gains of the man who always gets his way. And it is sometimes difficult to always want to seek the good and the right when it might seem easier to put our conscience to sleep. And yet, when we take a moment to think, we know we are grateful for our well-formed conscience. As the wise saying goes, “The softest pillow we can lay our head on is a good conscience.”

We can be grateful that we are bathed in the goodness of the Lord. We would be miserable without it.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Notes from a Friar: The Book of Proverbs“

by Jim Van Vurst, OFM