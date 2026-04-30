God Is Near, Trustworthy, and Good

What if Martha had stood chopping things in her kitchen and let the knife slow and then stop while she took in fully what Jesus had to offer in that moment? What if she had paused to breathe a prayer of gratitude, so that the sound escaping from her lips in that moment of pause had been a contented sigh rather than agitation? What if she had then turned back to her chopping and preparing, filled with grace and with the presence of Jesus?

This is what Jesus desires to invite us into: a contentment that is not dependent on who we are but on who he is. Contentment is a theme throughout the Bible. St. Paul professed, “I have learned to be content with whatever I have.” Like him, we are called to be satisfied knowing that God is near, that he is trustworthy and good.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Martha and Mary: Jesus Loves Them Both“

by Colleen C. Mitchell