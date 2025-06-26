Minute Meditations

Prayer Is Born from Love

What causes this dryness in our prayer? Some may relate it to a period of grief after a loved one dies suddenly or too young, while others may look to a period following a job loss or unexpected move. Having a mental illness like depression may make prayer difficult. For many of us, these periods just happen. It is important to remember you are still praying, even though you may not feel peace and comfort. Putting the effort in prayer is a sacrifice we make and God accepts it. 

Prayer is a relationship with God. Relationships take time and are based on love. In our friendships and marriages there are times when we hear “I love you.” There are also times when the love is there, but more silent to our expectations. The same is true in our relationship with God.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “When Your Prayers Feel Empty
by Laura Stanko Britto

