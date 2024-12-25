Communion Call

Stand in the winter’s cold

Where the warmth of animals surrounds the mother’s

love,

And distant calls of shepherds,

Fresh from angels’ songs

Echo ancient stories of promise.

Unseen observer,

You are circled by centuries of saints,

Companion to martyrs on Rome’s bloody sands,

Wise teachers who shaped eloquent creeds,

Kings, queens, commoners, hermits, preachers,

Brave women who crossed seas,

Popes, too—shy now in the encircling darkness.

Beyond them in the shadows

Stand nomads with leathered faces full of fidelity,

The brooding prophets satisfied and smiling,

And the sinner-king, robed in ancestral pride.

They all come home tonight

And take one deep, ageless breath

As the great story’s relentless pace

Pauses

In the pinpoint moment

Of God born into our world.

—from the book Advent with the Saints: Daily Reflections

by Greg Friedman, OFM