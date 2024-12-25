Minute Meditations

Communion Call

Painting of Mary holding baby Jesus

Stand in the winter’s cold
Where the warmth of animals surrounds the mother’s
love,
And distant calls of shepherds,
Fresh from angels’ songs
Echo ancient stories of promise.
Unseen observer,
You are circled by centuries of saints,
Companion to martyrs on Rome’s bloody sands,
Wise teachers who shaped eloquent creeds,
Kings, queens, commoners, hermits, preachers,
Brave women who crossed seas,
Popes, too—shy now in the encircling darkness.
Beyond them in the shadows
Stand nomads with leathered faces full of fidelity,
The brooding prophets satisfied and smiling,
And the sinner-king, robed in ancestral pride.
They all come home tonight
And take one deep, ageless breath
As the great story’s relentless pace
Pauses
In the pinpoint moment
Of God born into our world.

—from the book Advent with the Saints: Daily Reflections
by Greg Friedman, OFM

Donate to Franciscan Media! Help us rebuild the Church!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles