And the miracles, all of them, move forward, as miracles do, and this new one, a boy who believed, who chronicled miracles about holy bread. Just a kid! Just a kid, a child who gave all he had to God until the very end. It was Blessed Carlo Acutis, perhaps soon-to-be a saint, who said, “Non io ma Dio” (which means, “Not me, but God”). And perhaps one day there will be statues of him in the back of the basilicas, but Blessed Carlo is already guiding us with the straps of his school backpack and his pair of black Nikes.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Miracles, Holy Bread, and a Teen Saint in the Making“

by Maureen O’Brien