Lent with St. Clare: Friday after Ash Wednesday

“Gaze upon the mirror each day, O Queen and Spouse of Jesus Christ, and continually study your face within it.” —Fourth letter to Agnes of Prague

Most of the time we use mirrors to check our outward appearance. In her Testament, St. Clare made a number of references to mirrors: how she and her sisters should be a mirror to others, how others serve as a mirror back to them. What if we used our mirrors not only for our outward appearance, but also to reflect what lies within? What would we see? Would we be happy with what we observe staring back at us?

Gaze | Consider | Contemplate | Imitate

Just as a mirror reflects back what is given to it, so, too, the soul purified and illumined reflects the presence of God. It was not unusual to find the mirror symbol in the spiritual writings of women, especially the German mystics and Beguine women. However, Clare of Assisi used the concept of the mirror in a particular way, not to describe the soul as symbol of God but the human person as image of God.

Clare saw Christ crucified as the true image of God and the image in which we are created. Clare indicated that Christ is the image in whom Agnes would find the true meaning of her life in God.

What does it mean to say that Christ is the image in which we are created? And how do we relate to Christ as the “mirror image” of our lives? –from Clare of Assisi: A Heart Full of Love

Prayer

St. Clare,

Help us to remember

that we are called to reflect Christ’s love.

May we always share our beauty

in spirit and action

with those around us.

Amen.