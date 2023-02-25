Lent with St. Clare: Saturday after Ash Wednesday

“Do not be disturbed by the clamor of the world, which passes like a shadow.”

—Letter to Ermentrude of Bruges

As a member of the noble class, St. Clare had the finest goods available to her—clothes, food, shelter. Yet she often shunned those possessions and shared what she had with the less fortunate. She understood that God was found not in worldly possessions but rather in our character and how we treat others. Many of us can fulfill not only our needs, but also many of our wants. The challenge is remembering that material goods and the clamor of the world often do not feed our spirits, which is most important.

Gaze | Consider | Contemplate | Imitate

Clare is aware of the immense potential of the human person as image of God, as she writes, “Indeed, it is now clear that the soul of a faithful person, the worthiest of all creatures because of the grace of God, is greater than heaven itself.” Yet she also knows the human person’s ability to efface God by wrongful choices, as she continues in her letter to Agnes, “. . .since the heavens and the rest of creation cannot contain their Creator and only the faithful soul is His dwelling place and throne, and this only through the charity that the wicked lack.”

On one hand Clare makes the astonishing claim that the human person can possess the Creator since “the faithful soul is His dwelling place and throne,” and then she tells us how—through charity. It is love that makes us “possessors of God” or makes us like God, for God is love, and only love can possess love. –from Clare of Assisi: A Heart Full of Love

Prayer

St. Clare,

Remind us that

the many things we surround ourselves with

often do not fill our spirits.

Only God can do that.

Amen.