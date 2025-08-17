Dear Reader: If You Want Peace, Work for Justice

When Daniel Imwalle started at Franciscan Media in 2014, he was green. Though he was almost 30, he didn’t look a day over 19. And he was hungry for new experiences. His previous job proved unfulfilling, and he embraced his new role as assistant editor of St. Anthony Messenger with real enthusiasm. More than a decade later, he’s graduated to managing editor, overseeing all areas of production for this magazine, and we as a staff have watched his skills deepen, his confidence grow, his writing flourish.

See for yourself: In his cover story this month, he brings warmth and authority to his profile of Sister Norma Pimentel, MJ, who has spent many years on the front lines of the immigration crisis. Given the shameful and destructive ICE raids across the country this year, her work is more important than ever. She reminds us—through Daniel’s storytelling—that God’s love extends to everyone, regardless of skin tone, sexual orientation, or country of origin. It has no limits or conditions.

I’m thankful for people like Sister Norma, who puts in the hard hours to build up the Church. They give me a measure of hope when it’s in short supply. I’m also grateful for writers like Daniel who can weave a compelling story. We hope you like this issue.

“If you want peace, work for justice,” Pope Paul VI wrote in 1972. Decades later, it takes on a deeper meaning in these fractured times.