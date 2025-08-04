Minute Meditations

‘Blessed Are the Peacemakers’

man wearing a t-shirt with the word Peace on the back.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Time and again, Jesus challenged the use of violence to resolve issues. The call to be a peacemaker clearly involves embracing nonviolence but goes beyond that. To be a peacemaker does not mean to be passive. It does mean seeking solutions, finding a path that all can agree on. A peacemaker objects to any war as a solution and the use of violence to advance a political agenda. 

This beatitude also calls us to foster inner peace. If I aspire to inner peace, I address resentments. I strive not to judge. I strive to quiet that inner chatter that can often be either fearful or aggressive. As a peacemaker, I embrace as my daily guide the psalm that states: “Be still and know that I am God.” 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Turn to the Beatitudes
by Richard Patterson, Phd

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
