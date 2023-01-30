Our Blog

Sharing the Word for January 30, 2023

Monday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

January 30, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 11:32-40

These men and women of heroic faith had confidence in God’s promise despite the effort it entailed.

Yet they did not receive what was promised–namely union with God and divine intimacy. There was still something more and better in store for them in Christ. They were looking forward to a relationship with God in Christ that we already enjoy. God intended these heroes of faith and us to arrive together at the goal of the promise.

The author’s point is, once more to call his readers to faithfulness. If our ancestors in faith who could not attain the fullness of the promise could expend these efforts, we who are capable of attaining the fullness of the promise surely cannot be less faithful than they.

