Our Blog

Sharing the Word for February 24, 2023

Friday after Ash Wednesday

February 24, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 58:1-9a

This portion of the Book of Isaiah seems to date from the time of the return of the Israelites from the Babylonian exile. The people were striving to reestablish the religious life of their country, and the prophets were teaching them how.

This passage teaches about doing penance–about what repentance includes and what it does not. Repentance includes more than seeking direction from God and asking to know his ways. It certainly excludes working to outdo your neighbor in business or squeezing the most out of your employees. It’s not just a matter of engaging in penitential practice.

What is pleasing to God is looking after our neighbor in need. That’s what will elicit the Lord’s attention. That’s what real repentance is all about.

Franciscan Spirit signup
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request

Skip to content