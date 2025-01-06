The Flashlight

Reflect

“Siri, turn on Flashlight,” I said one night when the power went out. As the hallway lit up before me, I remembered God’s words in Psalm 119: “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light for my path” (119:105). How lucky we are that all we need to do to find God’s word is to open our Bibles.

Pray

Dear God,

Thank you for your living word,

which is easily accessible and available whenever we need it.

Scripture is alive and active;

through it, you comfort, admonish, encourage, and teach us.

Help us to find time to read and listen to it.

Amen.

Act

Carve out a few minutes in your day to read a few verses in the Bible. Consider this quote, for example: “Speak, for your servant is listening” (1 Sam 3:10).