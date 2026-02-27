Murray Bodo, OFM, is a Franciscan priest and an award-winning author of numerous books, including the bestselling, Francis: The Journey and the Dream. He has had poems, stories and articles published in magazines and literary journals in the United States, England, and Ireland. A founding staff member of Franciscan Pilgrimage Programs, he led yearly pilgrimages to Assisi, Italy for over 40 years before retiring in 2020.

Father Murray recently wrote his 12th book of poetry, Brother Wind and Air: A Lifetime in Verse, which is the focus of this episode. This interview was recorded last April when this book was originally released, but when Franciscan Media discontinued its book line, people were no longer able to find the book and order it. That is, until now. The book can now be ordered exclusively through Ascension Press’s website.

The themes of wind and air permeate this work, as Father Murray likens them to the divine breath that animates us all. No title could be more fitting, for Father Murray has spent a lifetime turning “momentary stays” into verse, breathing life into all who read. In this episode, Father Murray reads eight poems from his new book: “Fountain Pen” (6:34), “Thin Air” (17:34), “Why I Write” (25:32), “Thunder and Rain” (32:43), “Playing at Solar Eclipse” (42:30), “An Illuminated Miniature” (51:42), “Snow, Christmas Morning” (56:41), and “When We Were Meteors” (1:08:37).

Show Notes for Brother Wind and Air

– Order Father Murray’s new book Brother Wind and Air: A Lifetime in Verse.

– Order more of Father Murray’s books, originally published by Franciscan Media, through Ascension Press’s online store.

– Read Pope Leo XIV’s letter to the Ministers General of the Conference of the Franciscan Family on the occasion of the opening of the eighth centenary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi.

– Read Father Murray’s articles for Franciscan Media and St. Anthony Messenger.

– Explore more videos featuring Father Murray on this video playlist.



🔊 Listen on Spotify

🔊 Listen on Apple Podcasts