One of the issues that has dominated the headlines in the United States is immigration and this administration’s approach to deportation. How do our Christian and Franciscan values serve as a guiding light in an issue that is complex and nuanced, yet at the same time crystal clear when it comes to human dignity and the importance of serving the margins?

This episode’s guest, Sister Suzanne Susany, OSF, of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, is an immigration lawyer who lives and works in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After a number of twists and turns in her career, Sister Suzanne attained a degree in law from Duquesne University in 2010. Sister Suzanne is on the front lines of immigration and deals first hand with migrants seeking refuge in the United States.



In this candid conversation, Sister Suzanne shares her experiences as an immigration lawyer and the challenges she has faced the last two years. She shares how her Franciscan values animate her work and invites listeners to recover the soul of America as we approach its 250th birthday.

Show Notes: Are We Losing the Soul of America?

– Read Sister Suzanne Susany’s recent piece, “What if Our Immigration System had a Franciscan Heart?” in St. Anthony Messenger.

– Read the “Special Message” on immigration from the U.S. Bishops from plenary assembly in Baltimore.

– What is the common good? Father Pat McCloskey, OFM, explains in his “Ask a Franciscan” column. Explore the “Ask a Franciscan” archives here.

– Explore the “You Welcomed Me” issue of St. Anthony Messenger.



– Read Pope Francis’ 2025 letter to the U.S. bishops, and listen to Pope Leo’s reaction to the U.S. bishops’ special message on immigration.

– Along treacherous stretches of borderland between the United States and Mexico, Franciscans are working to respond to the humanitarian crisis there with faith and compassion.



– Read this staff editorial by Susan Hines-Brigger about immigration.

– What is it like to spend time on the U.S.-Mexico border? Author Patrick Carolan explains.



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