Pause + Pray

This Tabernacle

woman praying in a field.

Reflect

The word tabernacle, a word found in Scripture, isn’t one we use every day. Yet it has beautiful music to it, and a cherished meaning for us as follows of Christ. Today, reflect on Jesus as a tabernacle—what does this touch in you, and mean to you?

Pray

Jesus, Most Beautiful,
You are our dwelling place.
You are our bread, housed inside gold.
Reflecting our light, nourishing us with love.
Full of grace.
When we feel lost inside despair and homesick even when home,
help us to return you: to know we will find you, where you live,
because you are always here waiting with open arms in our hearts.
Our inner tabernacle.

Act

Take a few minutes to restore peace in yourself, and listen to “You, Lord, Are in This Place,” by Keith Duke.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles