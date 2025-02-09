This Tabernacle

Reflect

The word tabernacle, a word found in Scripture, isn’t one we use every day. Yet it has beautiful music to it, and a cherished meaning for us as follows of Christ. Today, reflect on Jesus as a tabernacle—what does this touch in you, and mean to you?

Pray

Jesus, Most Beautiful,

You are our dwelling place.

You are our bread, housed inside gold.

Reflecting our light, nourishing us with love.

Full of grace.

When we feel lost inside despair and homesick even when home,

help us to return you: to know we will find you, where you live,

because you are always here waiting with open arms in our hearts.

Our inner tabernacle.

Act

Take a few minutes to restore peace in yourself, and listen to “You, Lord, Are in This Place,” by Keith Duke.