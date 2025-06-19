The Paraclete

Reflect

How often do we speak to the Holy Spirit? Do we expect the Holy Spirit to work in our lives just as the Son and the Father?

Pray

Holy Spirit,

Our bodies are your temple,

you graced us with your presence at our baptism and confirmation.

Yet, we still continue to seek you.

We ask for your assistance in our lives,

making us bold proclaimers of the Gospel.

Continue to lead us with your gifts,

so we might use them on our pilgrimage to our home in Heaven.

Amen

Act

Throughout the day, say a quick prayer to invite the Holy Spirit into whatever you are doing.