Pause + Pray

The Paraclete

woman raising her arms to the sky in prayer

Reflect

How often do we speak to the Holy Spirit? Do we expect the Holy Spirit to work in our lives just as the Son and the Father?

Pray

Holy Spirit,
Our bodies are your temple,
you graced us with your presence at our baptism and confirmation.
Yet, we still continue to seek you.
We ask for your assistance in our lives,
making us bold proclaimers of the Gospel.
Continue to lead us with your gifts,
so we might use them on our pilgrimage to our home in Heaven.
Amen

Act

Throughout the day, say a quick prayer to invite the Holy Spirit into whatever you are doing.

Support Franciscan Media!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles