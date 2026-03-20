The Only One

Reflect

St. Augustine said God loves each one of us as if there were only one of us. Wouldn’t it be great if we gave each other that same kind of attention?

Pray

Dear Jesus,

the world is full of noise and distraction.

Grant me the grace to ignore it enough

to attend to the people you put in my path;

let me give them my full attention.

Guide me to smile

at the overwhelmed mother at church

and to really listen

to the lonely neighbor.

Help me see others as if they

were the only ones in the world.

Help me see them as you see me.

Act

Give your full attention to the people you interact with today. During your conversations, ignore your to-do list, your evening plans, your thoughts about what you will say next, and simply be present in the moment with them.