The Only One

Reflect
St. Augustine said God loves each one of us as if there were only one of us. Wouldn’t it be great if we gave each other that same kind of attention?
Pray
Dear Jesus,
the world is full of noise and distraction.
Grant me the grace to ignore it enough
to attend to the people you put in my path;
let me give them my full attention.
Guide me to smile
at the overwhelmed mother at church
and to really listen
to the lonely neighbor.
Help me see others as if they
were the only ones in the world.
Help me see them as you see me.
Act
Give your full attention to the people you interact with today. During your conversations, ignore your to-do list, your evening plans, your thoughts about what you will say next, and simply be present in the moment with them.