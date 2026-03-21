Franciscan Media
Pause+Pray

The Weight of Suffering

woman with a painful, sad facial expression

Reflect

Physical, mental, and emotional suffering are heavy crosses to bear. May this prayer comfort and strengthen you as you persevere through such hardship today.

Pray

Oh God,
I am weary of this suffering I carry;
weary of how long it has been,
weary of the toll it has taken.
I need you to comfort and hold me today
so I don’t sink into despair.
I believe that even this you can work for my good
but I need you moment by moment
to keep me from giving up hope.
Glorify yourself through my suffering.
Amen.

Act

Picture God carrying you, as a tender mother or father would. Rest in the knowledge that you have not been left to bear this suffering alone.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.