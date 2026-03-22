Divine Flow of Life

Reflect

Poet John O’Donahue once wrote, “I would love to live like a river flows, carried by the surprise of its own unfolding.” May this prayer heighten your awareness of the divine flow of your life and your ongoing dance with the Trinity.

Pray

What a miracle it is

to be loved into existence,

even now, wherever I am,

still in this moment,

no matter what has led me here,

no matter my inner or outer state —

the length of the night,

the noise of the day —

I am reminded I am enough

as you fill my lungs

and bring me to life,

as you flow through my being

like a downward stream,

as you mysteriously ground me

like an ocean containing a ship.

Trinity, help me flow as you flow

out of the infinite well of love within

as I am loved by You

into my bed or my chair

or the ground in which I stand

in this very moment,

this unfolding miracle,

this ever-flowing love.

Act

Take John O’Donahue’s words from his poem or a phrase from this prayer that resonated, and every time you catch yourself bored with life or going through the motions, consider reciting those words to heighten your awareness for the miracle of being loved into existence, just as you are.