Oh Joseph, Most Prudent 

Reflect

Discernment can be difficult without the aid of God and His saints. How often is prayer utilized in your decision-making?

Pray

St. Joseph,

you are renowned for your prudence and discernment.

At the warning of the angels,

you successfully hid Jesus and Mary from the tyranny of Herod.

You listened to the aid of Heaven to make the right decision.

Amid the difficulties and options laid before me,

I ask that you guide me along the path of God’s will

as you guided your Holy Family along the path to Egypt.

Reveal to me your Son’s plan for my life,

and that which most pleases your wife.

Act

Entrust a difficult situation or decision to St. Joseph, allowing him to navigate it with you.