Strong Women, Bold Ideas

Reflect

If there’s one thing the many different kinds of saints show us, it’s that there are many ways to live out the call to holiness. St. Clare is one among many reminders that female saints are strong women with ideas on what it means to radically follow Jesus and boldly proclaim that through their lives.

Pray

Dear God, St. Clare is a reminder to all Christians

that following Jesus requires a bold ascent of our will and life.

For many people of her day, she was considered “too much”

or “a bit out there.”

Sometimes passion is misunderstood as craziness.

However, like Jesus, we are called to do what our Father asks of us,

regardless of what others say or think.

Act

As St. Clare was bold in unique ways in her life, where is the voice of the Spirit calling me to boldness in new ways today?