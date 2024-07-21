Say Your Life in Whispers

Reflect

In this noisy era, we live so boldly and loudly—and far too publicly. Every moment, big or small, is captured and shared for others to consume. But God is in the silence too. Can you hear it?

Pray

God of peace,

Push notifications are like the dinner bell

and I’m one of Pavlov’s dogs.

But I crave a minute of soundless space to meet you.

Guide my mind to a place where I can meet you in prayer.

For my part, I will put down my phone and open my heart

to the only push notification that matters:

communion with you.

Amen.

Act

Turn off your television, laptop, and smartphone. Listen to the silence. Allow God to do the rest.