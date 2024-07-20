Reflect

The fear of want drives many of us. From sunrise to sunset we worry about whether there will be enough: enough money, enough time, enough food on the table. Such concern can harden our hearts and make us cling to what we have. First Kings tells us of a terrible drought and a starving widow who, instead of clinging to her last bit of flour and oil, uses it to feed the prophet Elijah. And instead of going without, her generosity is rewarded with abundance. In the Kingdom of God, there is always enough—and so much more.

Pray

Jesus, my Lord,

you who fed the 5000 with just a handful of bread and a few fish,

help me not to fear want but to always extend my hand to those in need.

Open my heart to the abundance of your Kingdom.

Whatever I give away—I give to you.

Act

When you pack your lunch in the morning, pack a second sandwich, some extra chips or an extra apple, and tell Jesus you have packed this second meal for him. And don’t be surprised when he comes looking for it. He might even be waiting at a stop light, holding a sign.