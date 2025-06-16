Reflect

“Why do the nations protest and the peoples conspire in vain?” The psalmist asks (Psalm 2:1), but he has no answer—and so it is still today. Newspaper headlines cry out protest and vanity, our phone screens distract us with so much rage and folly, our leaders seem to hide behind it, and we ourselves begin to despair, fearful of what will come, we may find ourselves sinking into it, drowning in so much protest and vanity. But that is just it, rage and folly arise from fear. They are the body’s natural instinctive reactions to fear: Rage arises to stir us to self-defense, which just leads to the folly of defensiveness and selfishness, which only leads to more fear. But how do we stop the cycle of rage and folly and fear? Only with love.

Pray

Jesus,

I trust in you.

Let me rest

in your love.

Amen.

Act

When you find yourself feeling anxious about the world, the economy, your job, even your life, take a moment to pause and recall who is really in charge. Rest in that truth, let it draw you into the very source of the love that makes all things new. Jesus, I trust in you.