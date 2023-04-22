Spiritual Warfare with St. Anthony the Abbot

Reflect

St. Anthony the Abbot lived in the desert in Egypt during the early days of the Church and led a very faithful life. The enemy fears those close to God, so Anthony found himself in the midst of spiritual battle—of mind, of body, and of spirit. Through the bouts with the enemy, he kept the eyes of the soul on God and persevered with him.

Pray

Jesus,

Legend says that St. Anthony the Abbott

was discovered in the desert by two Greek philosophers.

They wanted to learn his ways, but Anthony told them that

teachings never go as far as faith.

Help us to treat each day as if it is a new beginning.

Give us the courage and faith to face our giants

with you.

Amen.

Act

What challenges (or “giants”) feel impossible in your life right now? Imagine them in your hands, give them to Jesus, and ask for courage and faith from him.