Reflect

When I was young, I remember first hearing the story of Jesus at the Temple, confronting salespeople about turning his Father’s house into a den of thieves. I remember thinking, Wow, Jesus was angry! He wasn’t just annoyed, but white-hot angry. The lesson here may be that we are occasionally called to express some righteous anger. Are we to sit quietly in the face of escalating violence, harsh treatment of those who are different, destruction of our planet? I don’t think so. Jesus’ example would suggest that we need to make room in our spiritual world for righteous anger.

Pray

Lord,

Grant me discernment to recognize

when my anger is not merely self-serving

but rather a response informed by righteousness

and the desire to see your word more prevalent.

Act

Think of an issue about which you have strong feelings. Spend a few moments in prayer seeking discernment about righteousness and guidance about action. You might decide to participate in a protest or to donate money to a certain cause. Whatever path you choose, may you find the strength to not remain silent about injustices.