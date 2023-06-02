The Bright Side

Reflect

All too often we focus on the negative things and get caught up in everything that we think is going wrong in our lives. What we fail to realize, though, is that we have so much for which we should be grateful. It’s time for us to take a moment and remember that.

Pray

There are so many things for us to be grateful, Lord.

Unfortunately, too often we overlook them and focus on that which does not bring us joy.

Help me remember that I am blessed in so many ways and to recognize and embrace those gifts.

Act

Make a list of five things for which you are grateful.