Reflect
All too often we focus on the negative things and get caught up in everything that we think is going wrong in our lives. What we fail to realize, though, is that we have so much for which we should be grateful. It’s time for us to take a moment and remember that.
Pray
There are so many things for us to be grateful, Lord.
Unfortunately, too often we overlook them and focus on that which does not bring us joy.
Help me remember that I am blessed in so many ways and to recognize and embrace those gifts.
Act
Make a list of five things for which you are grateful.
1 thought on “The Bright Side”
I think the most difficult thing most people have to deal with is the fact that so many of us take our health for granted. How does one appreciate their eyesight, for example, if they take that for granted? If we were not to take our eyesight for granted, then would we see more? For example, did you know that a blind person cannot imagine what a cloud looks like? How do you like that? Thomas Fuller, M.D., once said, “Comparison more than reality, makes men happy or wretched.” I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine what it would be like to be blind, and God forbid that I will ever go blind. I would rather be dead. Perhaps if I were old and surrounded with people I loved and trusted it would be bearable. We are all so dependent on our eyesight for our independence. Not just being able to see but also being able to read!
How many of us take it for granted that we had loving parents and had that as a starting point in life? It is my memory of their love that continues to sustain me.
How about all of the happy memories we all have growing up as children in a carefree world at the time? Those memories sustain me.
Shortly I’m going to get some exercise at a local beach due to the luxury of having the time to do such a thing. Yes, I am still a free man. “Time is the most valuable a thing a man can spend,” the Greek philosopher Theophrastus once said. I will be enjoying the scenery and contemplating my existence while chatting with God.
I’m also grateful for the faith I have because it seems to answer all of life’s bigger questions for me. I look forward to going to church again this weekend and rubbing elbows with like-minded people.