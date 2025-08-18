Pause+Pray

Homecoming

woman taking a deep breath

Reflect 

Henri Nouwen writes, “We are already in the House of God. We are already breathing God’s breath. Let’s stay there and listen carefully.”  Can you reflect on these words, feel their comfort?

Pray

God, today I am struck
by how I yearn to feel safe.
In my heart, can I know I live
in the House of God?  
And if so, perhaps
there’s no more need for striving,
or searching.
Let me sigh here within you.
No more homesickness!
I am home. 
All I need to do is take the next deep breath-
your breath–
and listen.

Act 

Take three deep breaths, each time imagining these are God’s breath.  Let the spirit enter. 

