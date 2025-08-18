Homecoming

Reflect

Henri Nouwen writes, “We are already in the House of God. We are already breathing God’s breath. Let’s stay there and listen carefully.” Can you reflect on these words, feel their comfort?

Pray

God, today I am struck

by how I yearn to feel safe.

In my heart, can I know I live

in the House of God?

And if so, perhaps

there’s no more need for striving,

or searching.

Let me sigh here within you.

No more homesickness!

I am home.

All I need to do is take the next deep breath-

your breath–

and listen.

Act

Take three deep breaths, each time imagining these are God’s breath. Let the spirit enter.