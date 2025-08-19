Voice for the Vulnerable

Reflect

We know that God has a special love for the “little ones”: children, the poor, the sick, and all those who do not sit at the levers of political, financial, or cultural power. For those of us who don’t fit those categories, our faith calls us to help advocate for those on the margins and to help their voices be heard.

Pray

O God of the “little ones,”

Help us not to be so busy or so callous

that we fail to see those on the margins,

or to see you, dwelling there among them.

Help us to help them—not just out of charity—

but because the kingdom of God belongs to them.

May we be part of that kingdom,

and may it come soon.

Act

How can you serve and advocate for those who are disadvantaged? It starts with paying attention. Don’t overlook the plight of the poor, in your own town and across the globe. Then do what you can. Perhaps it’s direct service, maybe it’s through donations, maybe even political advocacy for policies that will support those in need. It doesn’t matter what you do, however small or grand—just always be doing something.