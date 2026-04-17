St. Francis of Assisi was many things. Peacemaker. Mystic. Contemplative. Prophet. But one of the things we seldom talk about is the fact he was a poet. His poem “Canticle of the Creatures” contains some rich theology and story but what about its beauty as a poem? What happens when we approach this iconic text not first as theologians or historians, but as poets? When we, too, slow down and name the world around us? When we, too, dare to find language for mystery?

Father Greg Friedman—Franciscan friar, longtime writer, pilgrim guide, and serious poet in his own right—shares how he approached the Canticle during a 2025 retreat for the Conventual Franciscans marking its 800th anniversary: not as a scholar, but as a fellow poet who has spent years in writing communities, learning the humility of observation, the power of naming, and the way a single well-chosen word can jolt us into wonder.

Show Notes | A Poet’s Approach to the Canticle of the Creatures

– Read Saint Francis of Assisi’s “Canticle of the Creatures.”

– Check out St. Francis and the Song of Brotherhood and Sisterhood by Eric Doyle, OFM.

– Was Saint Francis a poet? Murray Bodo, OFM, explains.

– Delve deeper into the Canticle.

– Read this Minute Meditation, “The Poetry of the Earth,” by Ilia Delio, OSF.

– Read this reflection on poet Emily Dickinson by Jim Van Hurst, OFM.

– Darleen Pryds, PhD, explores how the Canticle invites us to adopt a spirituality of letting go. She discusses her 2025 St. Anthony Messenger piece in Ep. 15 of the Franciscan Spirit Podcast.



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