Reflect

The ones who laugh with you until your face hurts, pray for you without being asked, and show up when life gets messy—these are the friends of the heart. As St. Teresa of Avila said, “What a great favor God does to those he places in the company of good people.” Friendship is one of God’s most tender gifts—a reminder that we’re not meant to walk this road alone.

Pray

Generous God, thank you for the friends who see me, love me, and stick with me through it all. Bless them with peace, joy, and an extra helping of grace today.

Act

Send a note, a text, or a prayer of gratitude for a friend who’s been a lifeline. Let them know they are one of God’s sweetest gifts to you.