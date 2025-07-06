Pause + Pray

Friends of the Heart

woman forming a heart with her hands

Reflect

The ones who laugh with you until your face hurts, pray for you without being asked, and show up when life gets messy—these are the friends of the heart. As St. Teresa of Avila said, “What a great favor God does to those he places in the company of good people.” Friendship is one of God’s most tender gifts—a reminder that we’re not meant to walk this road alone.

Pray

Generous God, thank you for the friends who see me, love me, and stick with me through it all. Bless them with peace, joy, and an extra helping of grace today.

Act

Send a note, a text, or a prayer of gratitude for a friend who’s been a lifeline. Let them know they are one of God’s sweetest gifts to you.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles