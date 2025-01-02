On Gratitude

Reflect

Do you have a bed to sleep in at night? Is there food in your pantry? Do you have at least one friend who loves you? Take heart: You are wealthy beyond measure.

Pray

God of all blessings,

I take the big and little for granted:

security, stability, community.

I am fed, housed, friended, and loved—

and for that I am grateful.

I know that all of life’s graces and challenges

are sent to comfort or test me.

Let me embrace them as opportunities to know you better.

Give me a mind to count the graces

and pray for a heart to embrace them.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with somebody struggling: to see the good, to root out the bad, and to accept the unknown. A prayerful word can lift a battered spirit.