On Gratitude

Reflect
Do you have a bed to sleep in at night? Is there food in your pantry? Do you have at least one friend who loves you? Take heart: You are wealthy beyond measure.
Pray
God of all blessings,
I take the big and little for granted:
security, stability, community.
I am fed, housed, friended, and loved—
and for that I am grateful.
I know that all of life’s graces and challenges
are sent to comfort or test me.
Let me embrace them as opportunities to know you better.
Give me a mind to count the graces
and pray for a heart to embrace them.
Amen.
Act
Share this prayer with somebody struggling: to see the good, to root out the bad, and to accept the unknown. A prayerful word can lift a battered spirit.