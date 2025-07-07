Reflect

Here is a central paradox of Christianity: On one hand, God and the Church are our fortress and our rock, our place of belonging, safe refuge, and comfort. On the other hand, growing in faith also means moving into our “discomfort zone”: toward what is new, different, and difficult. God doesn’t promise to keep us from all harm in such adventures and challenges—only that God will always, always, always be with us in them.

Pray

Wild and wonderful God,

Lead us from the temptation

of needing everything to be safe and predictable.

Give us the courage we need

to step out of the boat, to walk on stormy seas,

and find you there, loving us,

right in the midst of everything that turns our world upside down.

Act

God has created us to be able to do hard things, and getting comfortable with discomfort is an essential skill of the spiritual warrior. Several times a week, choose to do things that stretch you: the difficult conversation, the vigorous exercise, the learning or doing of something unfamiliar and challenging. Visit your discomfort zone regularly—then return back to the place of rest, safety, and recovery.