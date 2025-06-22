Feast of Corpus Christi

Reflect

The body of Christ—it’s not just what we receive in the Eucharist; it’s who we are, together. This feast reminds us of the mystery and intimacy of a God who becomes food for the hungry. In true Franciscan fashion, let’s not only adore the Eucharist but also recognize Christ in the poor, the broken, and the ordinary bread of our days.

Pray

Jesus, bread of life, thank you for feeding my soul

and calling me into communion with you

and with all your people.

Help me to recognize your presence

not only in the Eucharist,

but in every face I encounter today.

Act

Make your next meal a moment of holy awareness. Give thanks. Slow down. Let the sacredness of God’s provision sink in. Then extend that gratitude outward—share a meal, a smile, or a word of kindness with someone in need.