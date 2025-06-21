Pause + Pray

Holy Interruptions

signs with arrows showing a detour and interruption of traffic flow

Reflect

Many of us like our rhythms and routines. They give us a sense of predictability and safety, especially when things feel chaotic. In Scripture, though, God tends to show up in the unexpected events that disrupt business as usual. How is that true in our own lives?

Pray

Dear God,
May I be open to the ways you reveal yourself
in welcome and unwelcome surprises.
Help me remember that you are always doing a new thing,
in my life and the world.
Amen.

Act

Rhythms and rituals can become ruts. Once a week, throw something unexpected into your routine—a new route home, a different news source or type of music. And when the unexpected happens, try to receive it from a place of open curiosity rather than fear or annoyance. How might God be hidden in this turn of events?

